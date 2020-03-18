Something weird just happened with WWE's Twitter account

WWE's Twitter account seemed to have been hacked for a few minutes earlier today.

Could this have something to do with the "glitches" popping up during SmackDown lately?

Could the recent SmackDown "glitches" have anything to do with this?

In case you hadn't noticed, WWE is really into social media. They frequently air PPV post-shows on Facebook Live, spotlight the Instagram accounts of their Superstars, and constantly brag whenever a topic related to them is trending on Twitter. If WWE is airing something live, you can bet your bottom dollar they've got a hashtag listed in the top left corner of the screen.

So, fans who follow the official WWE Twitter account (@WWE) were more than intrigued when it made the following random - albeit temporary - changes.

What just happened?

While there were plenty of Twitter users who caught the mysterious actions on the E's account, our friends at @WrestleNews365 grabbed screenshots of it all.

First, the account's profile page was changed to:

Were the spaces necessary, guys? There's a character limit here.

And then the following Tweet was posted (and then shortly deleted):

Turn your monitor upside down. Go ahead. What could possibly happen?

Less than five minutes later:

Advertisement

OK, so... what happened?

While it certainly looks as if someone hacked into the WWE's social media account, it's more likely that someone... "hacked" into it.

Over the course of the last month, SmackDown programming has featured a series of "glitches" - brief moments of static and white noise, accompanied by random images. There's been plenty of rumors as to what these are related to - a returning or debuting performer, perhaps.

Chances are, this is something along those lines. With most of their audience at home and online due to ongoing efforts to contain the novel coronavirus worldwide, it's safe to say that more people would have noticed this bit of social media trickery than usual.

What do you think happened here? Share your conspiracy theories (after washing your hands, of course) in the comments below.