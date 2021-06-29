Sonjay Dutt leaves WWE - Reports

Sonjay Dutt joined WWE in January 2019 as a producer and agent. Prior to working for WWE, Dutt competed in various promotions as an in-ring performer. He is famous for his time in TNA where he held the X-division Championship and is even a former World X Cup winner.

As per Fightful Select, Sonjay Dutt has left WWE. He no longer works as a producer for the company. Dutt was not fired from WWE but instead, it was his own decision to leave the promotion.

We have some news on a producer/agent that has left WWE.https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa has the full story.https://t.co/GnU6SCTzzc — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 29, 2021

Dave Meltzer later confirmed the report and also stated that Dutt left on his own.

Dutt left on his own. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 29, 2021

WWE has made many changes to its staff in recent months

Aleister Black

A lot of talent was let go by WWE this year due to budget cuts. On April 15, WWE released a number of notable names, including Samoa Joe, who was later brought back to NXT. But they weren't the only group of releases this year.

A little over two weeks later, WWE released talent from NXT as well as some backstage personnel who had been with the company for a long time. On June 2, WWE let go some huge names like Aleister Black and Braun Strowman who were part of top storylines at the time.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

The latest chain of releases came two days ago. The names let go were primarily wrestlers from 205 Live and NXT.

