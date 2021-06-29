Sonjay Dutt leaves WWE - Reports

Sonjay Dutt joined WWE in January 2019 as a producer and agent. Prior to working for WWE, Dutt competed in various promotions as an in-ring performer. He is famous for his time in TNA where he held the X-division Championship and is even a former World X Cup winner.
As per Fightful Select, Sonjay Dutt has left WWE. He no longer works as a producer for the company. Dutt was not fired from WWE but instead, it was his own decision to leave the promotion.
Dave Meltzer later confirmed the report and also stated that Dutt left on his own.
WWE has made many changes to its staff in recent months
A lot of talent was let go by WWE this year due to budget cuts. On April 15, WWE released a number of notable names, including Samoa Joe, who was later brought back to NXT. But they weren't the only group of releases this year.
A little over two weeks later, WWE released talent from NXT as well as some backstage personnel who had been with the company for a long time. On June 2, WWE let go some huge names like Aleister Black and Braun Strowman who were part of top storylines at the time.
The latest chain of releases came two days ago. The names let go were primarily wrestlers from 205 Live and NXT.
Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey