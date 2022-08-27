Sonya Deville and Raquel Rodriguez advance to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship finals on SmackDown

The final match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament has been determined on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Last week on SmackDown, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction defeated Sonya Deville and Natalya in the semi-finals, but they were removed from the tourney after Dolin sustained an injury.

A Second Chance Fatal 4-Way match was set for SmackDown tonight involving the four teams that were eliminated to find Toxic Attraction's replacement. This included Xia Li & Shotzi, Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H, Natalya & Deville and Tamina & Dana Brooke.

Deville pinned Nikki A.S.H. to give her team the victory. On the same night, they took on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in a two-on-two match. The match concluded after Rodriguez hit Sonya with the Tahana Bomb for the win.

They will face Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on Monday Night RAW next week in the finals.

Bayley, Sky and Kai were at ringside observing the bout on SmackDown. The Role Model was also doing commentary. Only one of these teams will walk out as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

