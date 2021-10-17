Kevin Nash and The Rock have been on opposite sides in WWE many times in the past. Finally, it appears the duo has put their issues to bed.
Kevin Nash recently sent a Tweet out to the WWE Legend where he apologized for the person he was in WWE back in 2002.
The Rock responded to the above post to praise the WWE Hall of Famer for being able to get into such incredible shape and "raise the bar" before Nash responded with his version of an apology.
The Rock made it clear there was no need to apologize since he was "living in the house that you (Nash) helped build." The former WWE Superstar wanted them to work together more and make lots of money.
What happened between The Rock and Kevin Nash in 2002?
The tweets reference 2002 as the year that Nash had some issues. It was the year that the former star returned to WWE as part of the NWO.
Nash left the company in 1996 after a decent run as 'Diesel.' When he returned to WWE in 2002, The Rock was one of the biggest stars. The latter feuded with the group before facing 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8.
There are several stories regarding backstage issues in WWE at the time. Given that Nash was a huge star in WCW, it would make sense for him to be disheartened to see The Rock rise in WWE in his absence.
Whatever the issue, it appears that both men have now put everything behind them in an interesting Twitter exchange.