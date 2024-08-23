Kevin Owens is set to compete in a marquee match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. This is a contest that unraveled from a heartwarming friendship rather than a bitter rivalry. While Rhodes believes that Owens deserves a shot at his title, the latter considers himself unworthy of the opportunity.

With the upcoming edition of SmackDown being the penultimate episode of the blue brand before the impending spectacle, it will be interesting to see what The Prizefighter has in store. From competing in an impromptu match to delivering an emphatic statement, there are a plethora of things the former Universal Champion can do on the blue brand tonight.

Let's look at three things Kevin Owens can do on WWE SmackDown.

#3. KO can compete against A-Town Down Under

Kevin Owens could be involved in a huge impromptu match this week on SmackDown, which could stem from a backstage segment on the show. He could team up with his Bash in Berlin opponent, Cody Rhodes, and compete in a tag team match against the A-Town Down Under.

It is because Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been causing quite the ruckus for Owens and Rhodes lately. Although The Prizefighter defeated Waller last week, things still seem to be in a chaotic state. Hence, General Manager Nick Aldis could make the tag team match official between the two teams for tonight's show.

There is also a possibility that Kevin Owens could compete in a one-on-one match against Austin Theory on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Regardless of the type of match, KO competing in an impromptu bout on the blue brand tonight is quite likely.

#2. Kevin Owens can make an emphatic statement to Cody Rhodes

Kevin Owens could be involved in a huge segment with Cody Rhodes on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Ahead of their monumental clash at Bash in Berlin, Owens could make an emphatic statement to The American Nightmare, which could wrap the arena in a thick air of tension.

The Prizefighter could stand toe-to-toe with the Undisputed WWE Champion and state that he would not have mercy upon the latter when it comes to their upcoming clash in Berlin, Germany. Moreover, KO could reiterate the fact that he would keep their friendship behind once they step into the same ring and the bell rings.

The former Universal Champion could also send an ultimatum to Cody Rhodes, stating that he would leave no stone unturned to capture the coveted Undisputed WWE Championship. This will not only accentuate their upcoming feud but will also compel Rhodes to consider Owens a legitimate threat.

#1. Kevin Owens could tease a heel turn

One of the major things Kevin Owens could do on SmackDown tonight is give a sly hint of his impending betrayal. There have been various rumors and speculations lately indicating his heel turn. Owens could finally tease it during the upcoming edition of the blue brand, sowing the seeds for a change in character.

This could happen when he and Cody Rhodes are in the same ring. Just when Rhodes would be distracted or celebrating a brief moment of camaraderie, KO's demeanor could shift all of a sudden, with his eyes gleaming in malevolence. The Prizefighter might give the impression that he is about to attack Cody.

Just when the air gets thick, however, Kevin Owens could simply leave the ring and walk away, leaving The American Nightmare bewildered and fans stunned. The abrupt departure could leave a trail of unanswered questions, further fueling speculation about Owens' true intentions.

