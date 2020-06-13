Spike Dudley returns to the ring for 2CW reunion show

Spike Dudley returns to the ring December 20th, 2020 at 2CW's Older, Fatter, Bladder Reunion Show

Spike Dudley is scheduled to appear at 2CW's Older, Fatter, Bladder A Retrospective Live Event reunion show December 20th, 2020. Spike Dudley retired from the ring with his last match at 2CW's, "The Final Show," December 20th, 2015. However, fans can rejoice as Spike Dudley is returning to the squared circle Sunday, December 20th, 2020, exactly five years since his last wrestling match.

The ECW Original's last match was a hardcore three-way match against 2CW's alumni Jason Axe, and Jimmy Olsen. Spike Dudley would go on and pick up the victory on December 20th, 2015. The former ECW/WWE star had wrestled for 2CW dating as far back as August 2006.

The announcement of 2CW's wrestling reunion show, and Spike Dudley's appearance were both made on 2CW's Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10th. Currently, aside from Spike Dudley being announced. Not much is known about the reunion show.

2CW's last show in 2015 was a star-studded event that included talent from NJPW, Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling. The show also included ECW Originals and former WCW, WWF/WWE Superstars as well. Names included on the last 2CW were Matt Cross, Johnny Gargano, Candice LaRae, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, 2 Cold Scorpio, Havok, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, AJ Styles (in one of his very last independent appearances before showing up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2016) and Spike Dudley.

If Older, Fatter, Bladder is anything like 2CW's last show, "The Final Show," five years ago, fans will not be disappointed with the reunion show. Make sure to check back with Sportskeeda as we will be updating further announcements on 2CW's Older, Fatter, Bladder A Retrospective Live Event reunion show.