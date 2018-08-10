SPOILER: First Match Confirmed For Evolution Pay-Per-View

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.90K // 10 Aug 2018, 18:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The first match has been made for Evolution

What's the story?

The second annual Mae Young Classic has already been taped and the final is now set to take place at the first ever all-women's pay-per-view called Evolution.

In case you didn't know...

The Mae Young Classic saw 32 of the best women's wrestlers from around the world fight it out to become the second winner of the competition after Kairi Sane was able to see off Shayna Baszler in the final of the tournament last year.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The field for the competition saw a number of familiar faces including former Divas Champion Kaitlyn and former TNA Knockout's Madison Rayne and Sienna who were known as Ashley Rayne and Allysin Kay as part of the competition.

The heart of the matter

The show didn't go without a hitch since Welsh star Tegan Nox was injured in her quarter-final match up with Rhea Ripley, but it was plain sailing for the likes of Toni Storm and Lo Shirai who have been able to make it to the final of the competition.

Storm was part of the competition last year but was knocked out by eventual winner Kairi Sane, this year she has been able to make it all the way to the final and her match with Lo Shirai is now the first official bout for the Evolution pay-per-view in October.

It was rumored that these would be the two women who would make it to the final since both were highly rated athletes coming into the competition, but it's hard to choose between them in a final of this magnitude.

What's next?

The Mae Young Classic will air on the WWE Network from September 5th and will be a single elimination tournament leading up to October 28th when the final will take place at Evolution.

Who do you think will win the second annual Mae Young Classic? Have your say in the comments section below...