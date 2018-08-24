Spoilers: Predicting the card for NXT TakeOver: War Games II

War is on the horizon!

The first set of NXT tapings before War Games is in the books. Covering the next four weeks from August 29th to September 19th, a lot of lingering questions from TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 seem to be slowly coming to a resolution.

While no matches were made official for TakeOver: War Games II in Los Angeles on November 17th, the direction that NXT is taking to get there has become far clearer. Although it's become a cliche with every TakeOver right now, we might be in store for one of NXT's best shows ever three months from now.

What matches have been hinted at in Los Angeles? While the lingering question of Aleister Black remains unsolved, here's what the rest of NXT's next super card might look like.

#1 Kassius Ohno vs. Matt Riddle

Ohno had quite the words for the audience last night

After a victory over Kona Reeves, Kassius Ohno acknowledged his career's stagnation over the past year or so. He remarked that he's been losing left and right to all the hot new acts which seem to be passing him by.

Wanting to prove himself, Ohno stated that he would stand up to any new arrival in NXT and not repeat the same experience again.

With Keith Lee otherwise occupied, there's only one guy who currently fits that description - Matt Riddle.

While the King of the Bros wasn't to be found at last night's tapings, his arrival is imminent and could come as early as the next set on September 20th.

As the newest debutante to the yellow brand, Matt Riddle will want to make an impact right away while Kassius Ohno won't want him to.

Ultimately, they'll square off at TakeOver: War Games II, with the result never truly being in doubt. We can predict the winner even three months away.

