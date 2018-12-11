×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: New tag-team champions crowned on WWE RAW

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
579   //    11 Dec 2018, 07:38 IST

Monday Night Raw's first hour gave us a huge surprise with the Raw Tag Team Title match
Monday Night Raw's first hour gave us a huge surprise with the Raw Tag Team Title match

The Authors of Pain have been involved in a heated rivalry with Bobby Roode and Chad Gable since WWE Survivor Series. At the event, Drake Maverick soiled himself, which Roode & Gable had some fun with the next night on Monday Night Raw.

Since then, AOP has been on a warpath trying to destroy their latest victims. However, it hasn't been easy. In fact, Roode & Gable have beaten the Raw Tag Team Champions before.

Last week, Roode had another opportunity to get one over on AOP by beating down Drake Maverick in a one-on-one match. However, Baron Corbin would change it into a 3-on-1 handicap match after the giants beat down Gable backstage. Akam & Rezar then demolished Roode and let Maverick pin him for the victory.

This week, Gable & Roode got a shot at the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles in a 3-on-2 handicap match. Drake Maverick hoped to get the pin again, with the help of AOP of course. The Tag Team Champions beat down Chad Gable for the majority of the match, giving the former champion an intense uphill mountain to climb.

Gable eventually got the assist from Roode, and the duo sent AOP to the outside, followed by Drake Maverick who flew over the ropes onto his tag team. However, the champions quickly got back into the fight, and would seemingly put the challengers out with the Super Collider. Roode was dropped on his back with the powerbomb, but Gable countered into a hurracanrana, and it looked like he was going to build up some steam.

That wouldn't be the case, though, as he was blasted by a big boot, taking him out. Drake Maverick tagged himself in to pin Bobby Roode once again. The former US Champion seemed to be playing possum, though, as he rolled Maverick up for the three-count, stealing the Raw Tag Team Titles from AOP.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Authors of Pain Bobby roode Chad Gable
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
WWE News: Championship match added to Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Ratings hit new all-time low
RELATED STORY
7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of this week's RAW (3rd...
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
4 Things that can happen on WWE RAW (26th November, 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE should not do on Raw this week (December 3,...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night Raw (3...
RELATED STORY
7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us