WWE News: New tag-team champions crowned on WWE RAW

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 579 // 11 Dec 2018, 07:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Monday Night Raw's first hour gave us a huge surprise with the Raw Tag Team Title match

The Authors of Pain have been involved in a heated rivalry with Bobby Roode and Chad Gable since WWE Survivor Series. At the event, Drake Maverick soiled himself, which Roode & Gable had some fun with the next night on Monday Night Raw.

Since then, AOP has been on a warpath trying to destroy their latest victims. However, it hasn't been easy. In fact, Roode & Gable have beaten the Raw Tag Team Champions before.

Last week, Roode had another opportunity to get one over on AOP by beating down Drake Maverick in a one-on-one match. However, Baron Corbin would change it into a 3-on-1 handicap match after the giants beat down Gable backstage. Akam & Rezar then demolished Roode and let Maverick pin him for the victory.

This week, Gable & Roode got a shot at the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles in a 3-on-2 handicap match. Drake Maverick hoped to get the pin again, with the help of AOP of course. The Tag Team Champions beat down Chad Gable for the majority of the match, giving the former champion an intense uphill mountain to climb.

Gable eventually got the assist from Roode, and the duo sent AOP to the outside, followed by Drake Maverick who flew over the ropes onto his tag team. However, the champions quickly got back into the fight, and would seemingly put the challengers out with the Super Collider. Roode was dropped on his back with the powerbomb, but Gable countered into a hurracanrana, and it looked like he was going to build up some steam.

That wouldn't be the case, though, as he was blasted by a big boot, taking him out. Drake Maverick tagged himself in to pin Bobby Roode once again. The former US Champion seemed to be playing possum, though, as he rolled Maverick up for the three-count, stealing the Raw Tag Team Titles from AOP.

Advertisement