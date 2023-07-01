We had a special episode of WWE SmackDown tonight from London, UK. The show was scheduled earlier than usual and kicked off with the tag team title match. Roman Reigns showed up, and the Bloodline continued to implode while the Women's Title match was stopped due to interference.

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) def. The Pretty Deadly to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Austin Theory def. Ridge Holland

Bayley def. Shotzi

Butch def. LA Knight & Santos Escobar

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte for the WWE Women's Championship was called off due to interference

WWE SmackDown Results (June 30, 2023): Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) vs. The Pretty Deadly - Undisputed Tag Team Championship match

Sami was being isolated in the ring early on, with Prince taking cheap shots from the apron before tagging in and bashing his head against the announce desk outside.

Owens tagged in and took out Wilson with a clothesline and a senton before hitting the cannonball on Prince in the ring. Owens came in with a stunner on Prince, while Sami got the Helluva Kick on Wilson before picking up the win.

Result: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. The Pretty Deadly to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on SmackDown

Our correspondents let us know that Sami was helping KO make his way backstage, and the latter was likely injured and limping.

Grade: B

Austin Theory vs. Ridge Holland on SmackDown

Ridge hit a big vertical suplex early on before Theory sent him into the corner. Theory got some strikes in before taking him down with a dropkick to the injured throat for the quick win.

Result: Austin Theory def. Ridge Holland

Theory attacked Ridge after the match, and Sheamus came out, but Austin dodged the Brogue Kick before running away.

Grade: C

Bayley vs. Shotzi on SmackDown

Bayley was sent outside early on before Shotzi hit a big dive on IYO. Back inside, The Role Model hit the Bayley-to-Belly Suplex but took a big DDT. After some back and forth, Bayley raked Shotzi in the eyes and hit the Roseplant for the easy win.

Result: Bayley def. Shotzi

Backstage after the match, Shotzi walked up to Bayley and IYO in the washroom and got laid out. Bayley grabbed Shotzi's hair and cut some off before walking out.

Grade: C

Logan Paul was out next as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller was talking about his accomplishments when LA Knight came out to interrupt. We got some banter with Knight and then Santon Escobar, who showed up before Butch ran in and started a brawl, leading to a match.

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar on SmackDown

LA Knight dominated early on but went to stare Logan Paul down at ringside.

Escobar hit him with a dive to the outside before dragging him back into the ring. Butch hit Escobar with the Bitter End before picking up the win.

Result: Butch def. LA Knight & Santos Escobar

After the match, Butch climbed the steps to get the Money in the Bank briefcase, but LA Knight took him down and climbed himself.

Santos brought LA down before Butch came back and took Escobar out, too, before getting the briefcase himself.

Grade: B-

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte - WWE Women's Championship match on SmackDown

Charlotte missed a big boot in the corner before Asuka came back with a backstabber. Charlotte got a spear for a near fall before heading outside, where Asuka dodged a kick, and Bianca Belair in the front row took it to the face.

Belair jumped the barricades and attacked Asuka as the match got called off. Bianca was emptying the announce desk when Charlotte came up and told her it was her match.

A brawl broke out, and Charlotte got sent into the steel steps before Asuka took the KOD on the announce desk. Belair also hit the KOD on Charlotte and dropped her on top of Asuka before SmackDown continued.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: B

Roman Reigns was out next. After asking London to acknowledge him, he said he was 'the one,' and the Bloodline didn't matter. He said he only cared about The Usos and wanted to see them do well, but they betrayed him.

The Tribal Chief said he wanted to give them a second chance, but The Usos had to bow down to him in return. The Usos came out and laughed at Roman, saying that they were past making amends and wanted to give Reigns what he deserved, his first loss in a long time.

Jey said that when Roman loses tomorrow, he won't be the Tribal Chief anymore. The Usos said they didn't want to be Tribal Cheif, but someone else should take his place when Roman loses, possibly hinting at Solo Sikoa.

Jey got in Roman's face and smacked him before Jimmy came in with a superkick. A brawl broke out before Reigns took Jey down with a Superman punch and beat down the security guys who showed up to stop them.

Jey came in with a big dive and took out everyone at ringside before SmackDown went off the air.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes