Sportskeeda Pro Wrestling Writer of the Month for January 2017: Jonathan Carpenter

Take a look at the pro wrestling writer who excelled in January.

This month’s Sportskeeda WWE Writer of the Month award goes to Jonathan Carpenter for his piece titled Farewell Drax Shadow: In memory of WWE's youngest Superstar. This award is to acknowledge his astute observation and unique perspective on the world of pro wrestling, both of which are key to his nuanced writing.

His best article in the month of January 2017: Farewell Drax Shadow: In memory of WWE's youngest Superstar.

Here are some of the other top articles of the month:

- How WWE can make Raw vs. SmackDown feel like a rivalry by Harry Kettle

-The Best Royal Rumble Matches Ever: Ranked by Alex Podgorski

-5 Reasons why Vince is sticking with Roman Reigns by Riju Dasgupta

