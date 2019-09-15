Sportskeeda's own Phillipa Mariee talks about wrestling, journalism, favorite WWE Superstar, and booking Joseph Conners, Gabriel Kidd, etc. (Exclusive)

Phillipa Mariee

Writing for Sportskeeda, I've had the chance to get acquainted with some incredible individuals. One such individual, Phillipa Mariee, whose work you can read on Sportskeeda itself, has been a consistent writer for the site for the past 2 years. However, that's not all she has been doing, as she has also been part of the wrestling industry in the United Kingdom over the past six years as well.

In this article, I had the chance to talk to Phillipa regarding her early life, how she got into wrestling, the barriers she had to overcome, her favorite WWE Superstars, as well as her experience in booking some top United Kingdom Superstars.

Q. When did you first find interest in wrestling as a fan?

PM: "I remember babysitting for a friend back in the early 2000s and she couldn't afford Sky so the only DVDs that she had were of wrestling. Up until then, I was all about football but then I watched a few of her DVDs and I was hooked. The 2006 Royal Rumble was the first show I watched live. Since I had always been seen as an underdog, Rey Mysterio winning made me quite emotional and then that was it, I had to see where the storyline went after that."

Q. What prompted you to make the jump from being a fan to being an actual wrestler?

PM: "I trained as a boxer for a few years when I was younger because I always had some anger issues, but I hated the fact that I couldn't use my feet so when I started attending live shows in my local area and found out that there were places I could train, I thought it would be a great way to stay fit and to learn a new skill."

Q. During days where you have to be in training to wrestle, what’s your routine like?

PM: "We have been training on a Monday night for about three or four years now and it would always be quite a long day for me since I have journalism work to do ahead of Raw and then if I had time I would go the gym. Swimming for me was always the best way to warm up your muscles ahead of any training session. When we got to the unit or wherever we were training that night it would be lengthy drills to warm us up. We would then run sequences that we had learned and were expected to remember. When you advance in training, it gets much harder and matches are added so that you can learn to call on the fly and plan for when things go wrong, it's much more interesting than it sounds."

Q. I know early on in your life, you went through several health scares. Would you like to talk about them a bit?

PM: "I've got a weak immune system, which means that most of the time my body is unable to fight off things that normal people are easily able to overcome. I remember this started when I was about 14 when I was hospitalized with what they thought was Appendicitis, when in fact it was just a sickness bug, but I was unable to hydrate myself so I was in danger of dehydrating. Since then I have been in and out of hospital because I have a blood disorder called Anemia which causes me a few issues and around four years ago I was diagnosed with IBD, which isn't curable but it is treatable, so I will have it for the rest of my life but sometimes it's dormant, like right now, I feel like I'm fine until I have a flare-up.

Coming up: Phillipa discusses her experience of wrestling in a ring!

