Sportskeeda's take on CM Punk being advertised for SmackDown on Hulu

by Rohit Nath News 27 Jul 2017, 20:24 IST

CM Punk has presumably been training for his next MMA fight

As spotted by some users of Hulu on Xbox, it was seen that on the SmackDown Live advertisement, none other than CM Punk was front and centre!

@ProWrestlingMag I may be wrong but isn't this CM Punk? Found it on the Xbox store for a Hulu ad pic.twitter.com/Slr1Od69rj — #BROKEN Hero (@Grim__Reaper14) July 25, 2017

@WrestlingInc is that cm punk? This was on my Xbox live today pic.twitter.com/MrhHkbc0qy — Chris Fenton (@ChrisFenton83) July 25, 2017

It's quite a bizarre thing to see, especially given CM Punk's departure of WWE and it being far from the best terms. Although he doesn't talk about it now, it's well documented from his perspective what had happened and what led to his fallout with WWE.

Punk said that the final straw for him was when his termination papers were sent to him on his wedding day. However, that's something that Vince McMahon has publicly denied, saying that it was purely out of coincidence. Punk slammed him for doing so.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated recently that there is interest within WWE to bring CM Punk back. Punk has insisted on multiple occasions that he has no intention to return and that it's not just about the money

Sportskeeda's Take

Since this was seen exclusively on Xbox, it's clear that it's a major botch from Hulu's end and not a sign of CM Punk returning to WWE.

While some may have gotten excited at the prospect of CM Punk returning, it looks like the WWE Universe is still going to have to wait. Some fans were hoping that it would be a sign of things to come for Summerslam, but unfortunately, that's not the case.

Such things should be debunked quickly before they begin to spread. A CM Punk return rumour is something that's bound to cause a lot of traction and spread fast. CM Punk said last year after his first defeat that he was aiming for an early 2017 fight, but that's clearly not the case. We may just see CM Punk back in the octagon sometime towards the end of this year or next year.

