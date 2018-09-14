Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sportskeeda's WWE Division Standings (September 8-14)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.55K   //    14 Sep 2018, 19:13 IST

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Hell in a Cell
Hell in a Cell looms.

Things were mostly quiet on WWE programming this week as fans were served up a slate of disappointing go home shows on Monday and Tuesday. 205 Live had a notable development, but not one which shook things up. Meanwhile, NXT had an episode that was mostly forgettable.

Next week should see a shake up, as Hell in a Cell comes on Sunday.

Here's how WWE's divisions and their players stand on the eve of September's super show.

Raw Men's Division

#1 Universal Champion Roman Reigns (NC)

#2 Braun Strowman (No.1 contender, Mr. Money in the Bank - NC)

#3 Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins (NC)

#4 Dolph Ziggler (NC)

#5 Drew McIntyre (NC)

#6 Dean Ambrose (NC)

#7 Bobby Lashley (NC)

#8 Kevin Owens (NC)

#9 Acting GM Baron Corbin (NC)

#10 Finn Balor (NC)

Summary

Raw's go home show was a disappointing mess. Nothing of substance changed and it failed to gin up any excitement for the pay per view on Sunday. That comes down entirely to the card WWE has booked for the show.

The Raw men's division shows the least potential for change on Sunday. There's almost no chance that Roman Reigns drops the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman. The most important developments will occur elsewhere on the card.

There's an itneresting tidbit of news that 205 Live stars might be used to manage Raw superstars that have problems with the microphone. We saw it with Drake Maverick and the Authors of Pain and now Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley. This could open the door to new and better feuds, but thus far, nothing has developed.

Raw's men's division has a problem going forward, because aside from Strowman, no one appears a threat to Roman Reigns at the moment. Drew McIntyre's breakout might come sooner rather than later.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Shield New Day Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
Result Predictions for Hell in a Cell, three potential...
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match at the...
RELATED STORY
10 Things The WWE Universe Should Be Worried About Right Now
RELATED STORY
The Best Match for each Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
8 mistakes WWE must avoid at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 8 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
3 Twists that could stun the WWE Universe at Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Ranking the most likely title...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us