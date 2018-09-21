Sportskeeda's WWE Player Rankings (September 15-21)

It just never ends, does it?

WWE had an eventful week, with the Hell in a Cell pay per view and the announcement of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

As the build to Super Showdown now picks up speed, and with Evolution, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series not far behind it, where do things now stand?

Raw Men's Division

#1 Universal Champion Roman Reigns (NC)

#2 Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar (tie - No.1 contenders)

#3 Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins (NC)

#4 Drew McIntyre (+1)

#5 Dolph Ziggler (-1)

#6 Dean Ambrose (NC)

#7 Bobby Lashley (NC)

#8 Kevin Owens (NC)

#9 Acting GM Baron Corbin (NC)

#10 Finn Balor (NC)

Summary

The Raw men's division had a huge shakeup with the return of Brock Lesnar, though the story that came in its wake didn't mean a whole lot.

We now know that he will take on Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

That immediately puts Lesnar into second place, at least for the time being. Braun Strowman is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank, having failed his cash-in. One has to imagine he'll be moving down the card by the end of the year.

One man who might start moving up soon is Drew McIntyre, who, by virtue of his victory over Dean Ambrose and his being the deciding factor in the Raw Tag Team Championship match on Sunday, has now surpassed Dolph Ziggler, who lost his Intercontinental Championship rematch to Seth Rollins on Monday.

It was always going to be a matter of time before McIntyre started breaking out, and this week, we saw the beginnings of that process.

The lower portion of the card remained in limbo and it seems it will remain that way for some time. Raw has an unacceptable amount of filler right now.

