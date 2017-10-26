Sportskeeda Wrestling announces partnership with Lucha Libre Online

Lucha Libre Online is a popular Spanish pro-wrestling portal.

by Press Release News 26 Oct 2017, 21:55 IST

Sportskeeda Wrestling, one of the fastest growing pro wrestling websites, announces their partnership with Lucha Libre Online, run by Javier Gonzalez and co-owner Hugo Savinovich.

Hugo Savinovich began his fight career at the age of 14, as a fighter in various promotions (primarily Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic) under the name of Panther Asesina and Pantera Ecuatoriana. During this period as a wrestler, he won two world championships on Dominican soil beating Jack Veneno on both occasions.

When he was 15 years old, a Mexican producer with whom he was working (called Arturo Mendoza) told him to embark on a career as a commentator.

Later, he began to work for the Puerto Rican promotion WWC as an interviewer and announcer.

In WWE

Savinovich started working for WWE in 1994. Along with Carlos Cabrera and Marcelo Rodriguez, he announced several WWE shows (like Raw and Smackdown) as well as several PPV events.

Hugo Savinovich has previously worked with the WWE as a play-by-play commentator

In addition, he co-hosted an exclusive called WWE en Español. In each transmission, he made mention of his mother, which is why he is known as "The son of Doña Melida."

Savinovich left the WWE in 2011 after his contract expired.

After WWE

Currently, Savinovich works independently, performing in private wrestling shows or doing wrestling related consultancy. He has been involved with Mexican promotion AAA and commentated in Spanish for Lucha Underground. Hugo Savinovich is regarded as the best Spanish play-by-play commentator in pro wrestling history.