Sportskeeda Year-End Awards: WWE Match of the Year 2019

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST

Sasha Banks faced Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell

With the end of 2019 on the horizon, this week’s episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast featured an interesting conversation about the best WWE moments from the last 12 months.

When it comes to the Match of the Year category, many fans have mentioned on social media over the last week that NXT TakeOvers have produced the best in-ring action in 2019. However, Sportskeeda’s Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue had a different take when they gave their opinions on the best match this year.

You can check out the full podcast in the video below, or read on to find out their Match of the Year selections!

Korey Gunz's Match of the Year: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

“For me, Match of the Year, big-time matches are something that make me feel something. Wrestling, to me, is about feeling and an experience and an emotional experience, and wanting one guy to win and one guy to lose, so my pick for Match of the Year was Daniel Bryan versus Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania.

"Seeing Kofi achieve the pinnacle, becoming WWE Champion, knowing the mountains that he’s had to climb to get there, knowing the fact that he probably wasn’t even supposed to be in that spot, it felt very organic, it felt very real.”

Tom Colohue's Match of the Year: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

“My pick is going to be a Hell in a Cell match. It’s not going to be the Rollins Hell in a Cell match because we both know how that went. For me, Match of the Year is going to be Becky Lynch against Sasha Banks in Hell in a Cell.

"Crazy innovation, real hardcore workrate, two of the best in the business. I was convinced that Sasha Banks was going to win and she did not. That match had me on the edge of my seat the entire way. I absolutely loved it.”