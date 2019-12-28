Sportskeeda Year-End Awards: WWE Storyline of the Year 2019

Bray Wyatt introduced "The Fiend" in 2019

One of the biggest criticisms of modern-day WWE is the lack of long-term storytelling on RAW and SmackDown, with NXT often providing more compelling stories compared to the red and blue brands.

As we approach the end of 2019, Sportskeeda’s Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue were given the task of selecting their top WWE Storyline of the Year on the final episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast before 2020.

Read on to find out which storylines they selected

Korey Gunz's Storyline of the Year: KofiMania

"My Storyline of the Year was KofiMania. Just the organic nature of it. The fact that Kofi was kind of a last-minute replacement for someone else in a spot in a match that turned into this movement and this push for him from the fans. It’s from the WWE Universe that the WWE says that they are supposedly going to start listening to. They really pushed him to this point.

"I thought it was really poetic that it ended up being Daniel Bryan who he took the title from, considering that Bryan basically had the same type of thing happen to him just a couple of years prior."

Tom Colohue's Storyline of the Year: The Fiend's emergence

"My personal favourite – and it’s not a feud, this is very much just a storyline – but it is everything going on with Bray Wyatt. Since I got back into wrestling in 2015, I have been entranced by this man.

"The whole firefly concept, walking down to the ring with the lantern swinging, the fact that at the time he looked like a cult leader, but as you learn more about Sister Abigail, it is clear he is a cult follower.

"Now, he is without guidance, he has created this alternate version of himself. It is just magnificent to watch someone so committed, so invested and so inventive as well. He’s doing great things.”