Sportskeeda Year-End Awards: WWE Superstar of the Year 2019

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

King Corbin, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley were all considered

With 2019 coming to an end, you will have noticed lots of fans giving their opinions on social media about the top WWE matches, moments and Superstars of the last 12 months.

This week’s episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast was no different, as Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue gave their picks for the best WWE Superstar of the Year.

Korey’s shortlist consisted of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Bray Wyatt, while Tom praised Reigns, Rollins, King Corbin and Rhea Ripley before revealing his #1 pick.

You can listen to the full episode of Dropkick DiSKussions below (the Year-End Awards begin at the 16:00 mark), or keep on reading to find out who Korey and Tom chose as their top Superstars this year.

Korey Gunz's Superstar of the Year: Bray Wyatt/The Fiend

"My Superstar of the Year was Bray Wyatt. The way that he has come into this year, the way that they started that lead-up for him, for this character, starting off with just the buzzard in the box, and leading all the way up through the Fun House, until current-day where really now we have two characters – we have Bray Wyatt and we have The Fiend."

Tom Colohue's Superstar of the Year: Rhea Ripley

"My Superstar of the Year is Rhea Ripley. She walked into NXT after a very successful run in NXT UK. She took over, she dominated, and let’s not forget everything she did in the Royal Rumble as well – four eliminations.

"Just a hugely compelling character. Pins over Charlotte, Sasha, she looked very good against Becky in their brief interaction on NXT. There will be more to come but Rhea Ripley has definitely taken off in huge ways this year."