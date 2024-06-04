Stable to break up, big feud until Becky Lynch returns, and more - 4 possible directions for IYO SKY following WWE RAW

WWE's women's division has been firing on all cylinders lately. With the success of the Queen of the Ring tournament and a general focus on female stars, the division hasn't been this strong in a long time.

Some stars have been breaking out or regaining momentum in recent months. This includes Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and more. While some are aiming to reach the next level, others are trying to find their footing. One such individual is IYO SKY. She lost the Women's Title to Bayley at WrestleMania XL and was then drafted to RAW.

Since joining the red brand, she has had mixed success. SKY recently expressed frustration on World Wrestling Entertainment programming and many are wondering what is next for her. This article will take a look at four potential directions for The Genius of the Sky following her recent outbursts on Monday Night RAW.

Trending

#4 She could recruit new members to Damage CTRL

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL is a WWE faction that first started in 2022. The initial incarnation of the group featured Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

The group later expanded. Kairi Sane and then Asuka joined the WWE faction, leading to the-then five-person stable becoming the most feared women's group in company history. Bayley has since been kicked out of the stable, however.

With Asuka injured, Bayley out, and SKY clearly frustrated, increasing the ranks of the group may be a wise decision. Sonya Deville recently returned to television and is looking to unite with others. Hence, she could be a potential candidate. Alternatively, Kiana James is making a splash, and she might bolster Damage CTRL's ranks.

#3 SKY could challenge Liv Morgan

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan is on top of the world right now, as she is the reigning Women's World Champion. She won the title from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. She later defeated The Man in a Steel Cage Match on RAW.

The Miracle Kid is currently in one of the hottest stories in all of WWE. She injured Rhea Ripley and has since vowed to take everything from the former champion. Now she has a world title and is even in the process of potentially stealing Dominik Mysterio from Mami.

As of now, Morgan has no clear challenger for the Women's World Championship. It could be IYO SKY, who may turn babyface and challenge the champion. The two would likely put on a fantastic match together if the opportunity presented itself.

#2 She could leave Damage CTRL

While IYO SKY finding new members to strengthen Damage CTRL is certainly a possibility, the former WWE Women's Champion could instead decide to take another route entirely.

SKY hasn't been a proper singles star since joining WWE's main roster. She debuted as part of Damage CTRL and spent the bulk of her time either in a tag team or in multi-woman bouts. Even when she became a singles champion, SKY was still primarily part of the faction's storylines. That could change soon, however.

SKY's outbursts could lead to her abandoning Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and the injured Asuka. From there, The Genius of the Sky could seek world title glory all by herself without being concerned about the stable's issues.

#1 IYO SKY could feud with Lyra Valkyria to set up Becky Lynch's WWE return

Expand Tweet

Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY had an intriguing segment on WWE Monday Night RAW.

The Irishwoman cut a promo about Becky Lynch being away from television and how she was now on her own. This then led to SKY attacking Valkyria backstage, resulting in the duo being booked to clash for the second time ever next week on WWE Monday Night RAW.

This could end up being a full-fledged rivalry, but with a bigger endgame in mind than fans realize. IYO SKY and Damage CTRL could routinely get the upper hand over the Irishwoman and make her life miserable to bring Becky Lynch back to World Wrestling Entertainment. From there, The Man could return, unite with Valkyria, and try to take down Damage CTRL.