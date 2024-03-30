Star betrays Jade Cargill, dangerous mist, and more - 4 possible finishes for the 6-woman tag match at WWE WrestleMania

A massive match has been announced for WWE WrestleMania 40. Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai will team up for a six-woman tag team match. The trio will go on to battle a superteam of sorts.

Standing across the ring from the heel faction will be the team of Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. This bout was made official following the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where The Storm saved The EST of WWE and The Queen of Glow from a brutal Damage CTRL beatdown.

Naturally, many fans are wondering how this bout will end. Bianca Belair is undefeated at WrestleMania, and Cargil is a powerhouse, but can they overcome Damage CTRL's notorious tactics? In this article, we will look at a handful of ways the big-time bout may conclude.

Below are four possible finishes for the six-woman tag match at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Dakota Kai could shock the world and pin Jade Cargill

Expand Tweet

Dakota Kai is an interesting WWE performer. Before SmackDown this past week, she was never truly a main event star, at least in the singles competition. That seems to be changing, however. Kai is getting more time on the microphone and is delivering in the ring. She is a star.

Still, Dakota isn't extremely credible as a singles competitor yet. She has only won two singles matches on WWE's main roster since being called up, and her last win happened on October 3rd, 2022, where she defeated Candice LeRae. While she has had success in tag matches, singles have been a different story.

As a result, nobody is expecting Dakota Kai to be the one to win big matches. That is exactly why she may shock the world at WrestleMania 40. If Kai not only helps her team win but also pins someone such as Belair or Cargill, it would propel her to the next level.

#3. Jade Cargill could get her first WWE win in dominant fashion

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill has had quite a few debuts in WWE. She was first seen walking down a hallway with Triple H. She then had her technical in-ring debut as part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Then, on SmackDown, she debuted as an official member of the roster.

WrestleMania 40 will be Jade's in-ring debut in a match that isn't a massive Battle Royal. In many fans' eyes, this is her true in-ring debut with the company. Given that fact, it is imperative that Jade looks strong and is presented as a top star that the WWE Universe can get behind.

This means Cargill will likely be dominant. One possible finish could see Jade wipe out Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai, hitting all three with massive moves. She could then stack them up and pin them in impressive fashion. While it may hurt the credibility of Damage CTRL, it would elevate Cargill.

#2. Asuka could use the dreaded mist to help Damage CTRL win

Expand Tweet

It would be unwise for any WWE performers or for the fans to sleep on Damage CTRL. All four members of the group are former Women's Tag Team Champions, meaning they know how to succeed in tag team wrestling.

Asuka, in particular, is a veteran of the ring who has done just about everything there is to do in WWE. Not only is she extremely talented, but she is also lethal and crafty. This makes for a dangerous combination.

The Empress of Tomorrow could use her cagey and crafty tactics to make sure Damage CTRL wins at WrestleMania. She could spit her dreaded mist in the eyes of Jade, Bianca, or Naomi. Doing so would effectively eliminate them from the match. This would then allow Damage CTRL to gang up on whoever is left, hit a massive triple-team move, and stand tall.

#1. Bianca Belair could turn heel and cost her team the win

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair's entire run on WWE's main roster has been as a babyface. She did portray a heel while in NXT, but main roster fans are yet to see that side of her. However, a turn may be coming sooner rather than later.

The EST of WWE has been showing a lot of anger and frustration towards Bayley. While The Role Model arguably deserves any vitriol she receives from Belair given their past, many believe the former WWE Women's Champion could be turning heel thanks to her refusal to work with the former leader of Damage CTRL.

If Bianca is truly turning heel, it could happen at WrestleMania 40. She could shockingly attack Jade Cargill and let the powerful woman get pinned by Damage CTRL. Belair could later reveal that she believes Jade is trying to steal her spotlight and make it clear that all eyes should be on The EST.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Damage CTRL can defeat Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion