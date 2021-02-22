WWE star removed from tonight's Elimination Chamber show - Reports

Ahead of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, there are reports that a popular RAW Superstar will not be competing tonight.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, former NXT Champion Keith Lee will no longer be involved in the WWE United States Championship match tonight. The original plan for Elimination Chamber was for Lee, Bobby Lashley, and Riddle to clash in a Triple Threat Match for the title.

Keith Lee's appearances on television have been sporadic recently. He missed a a few weeks, presumably due to his fiancé, Mia Yim testing positive for COVID-19. Lee has also been off television due to an injury, and the commentary team referred to this development on WWE RAW.

The Limitless One also missed the Royal Rumble last month. Johnson's report suggests that backstage officials are concerned that Lee is injured, but this aspect of the situation has not been confirmed. The nature of Lee's injury is currently unknown, and it is not known how long he will be out of action.

As of this writing, there have not been any other changes announced to any other matches for the pay-per-view. There are two men's Elimination Chamber Matches on the card. Plus, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match.

The status of another Elimination Chamber match is currently unknown

Lacey Evans and Ric Flair on WWE RAW

The status of the RAW Women's Championship match is also up in the air. Lacey Evans announced her pregnancy this past week on RAW. But WWE continued to promoting her match with Asuka up until Sunday morning. A Tweet advertising the match was deleted after WWE's Twitter account posted it.

It is not known whether Evans will be replaced with another member of the women's division. The match could also be entirely removed from the Elimination Chamber card.

Regardless, WWE Elimination Chamber is set to start at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday. The show coud have significant implications on the road to WrestleMania. Sportskeeda will provide coverage of the event.