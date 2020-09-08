5 Facts you need to know about Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has been a regular face on WWE TV since the late 1990s; the former Commissioner of WWE Monday Night RAW has literally grown up in front of the WWE Universe.

Despite living her life like an open book, there are some things about the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that members of the WWE Universe may have forgotten.

Stephanie still makes appearances on WWE TV and was most recently involved in an angle surrounding the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Ahead of her impending return, here are just five facts every WWE fan needs to know about WWE's Chief Brand Officer.

#5. Stephanie McMahon is a former Women's Champion

Stephanie McMahon was never trained to be a wrestler. When she came into the company it was part of a storyline and she had the right character to fit in, so it came as quite a surprise when she was able to win the richest female prize in WWE back in 2000.

Of course, Stephanie didn't win the match on her own. She took on WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline and had the help of numerous members of D-Generation X, including Tori and Triple H, to help her defeat the champion.

Shockingly, Stephanie went on to hold the Championship for 143 days and was able to retain it in matches against Lita numerous times throughout 2000. That was before she eventually lost it to the former four-time champion on an episode of RAW is WAR in the summer of that year.

The Rock was the special guest referee for the Women's match and one of the main reasons why Stephanie McMahon dropped the championship. Interestingly, Stephanie has never challenged for or won a Women's Championship since, in the past two decades that she has remained on WWE TV.