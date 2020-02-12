Stephanie McMahon hopes to see Ronda Rousey and 8-Time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 37

It was just recently announced that WrestleMania 37 is going to be happening at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Essentially, WrestleMania is going Hollywood in 2021.

#WrestleMania 37 will go Hollywood when it emanates from @SoFiStadium in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021! pic.twitter.com/r3OWRNYddl — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2020

During a media scrum promoting the event, Stephanie McMahon was asked why WWE was holding WrestleMania in the Los Angeles area as opposed to a location which has never held the event before. McMahon said that there was a bidding process in place, much like the Super Bowl.

McMahon also said that it's a partnership with several local organizations like the Staples Center and everything coming together, in what could be termed a 'perfect storm.'

When Stephanie was asked about Ronda Rousey's status for WrestleMania 37, she said:

"I sincerely hope that we have Ronda Rousey back for WrestleMania here at SoFi, only I don't want to be the one facing her in the ring."

On the subject of The Rock coming back, Stephanie said that they are always talking to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. She said:

"Sometimes, it pans out, sometimes, it doesn't. But we're always talking."

"I think that The Rock is a perfect example of what happens when WWE and Hollywood come together. So, I hope that he will be a part of it. I can't promise anything."

From the sound of it, McMahon seems to imply that they are talking to both Ronda Rousey and The Rock and at this point, it's still unclear if and when they return to WWE.