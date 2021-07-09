Stephanie McMahon to meet with a TV network this month in an effort to boost ratings - Reports

WWE RAW had a shockingly low rating Monday night, and this might have potentially led to USA Network turning to Stephanie McMahon to help solve the problem.

It's no secret that WWE ratings aren't where they used to be, but now it sounds like the networks the programming is being broadcast on are taking the decline more seriously.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, Stephanie McMahon will have a meeting with a TV network at the end of the month to pitch her ideas on how WWE can improve their declining ratings.

While Zarian isn't certain which network McMahon will be meeting with, it makes more sense for her to meet with the USA Network as their ratings with SmackDown on FOX are in a much better position right now than RAW and NXT.

This is more than welcome back; it’s welcome home. @SummerSlam https://t.co/s3TBuTE6i9 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 21, 2021

Stephanie McMahon will potentially meet with USA Network soon?

Zarian also stated that he didn't know if something like this was common practice, but given the timeframe of this going down, it makes a lot of sense.

While WWE has a history of not listening to their fanbase, they might very well have no choice but to listen to the TV networks that write their checks. Even though they are under contract for the next few years, you don't want to upset your partners now when they could hold things like that against you when it's time to return to the bargaining table to negotiate a new deal.

The WWE Universe returns next week for the final SmackDown on FOX before Money in the Bank. This should provide a massive boost for the company on the road to SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

What do you make of this latest report? Which TV network do you think Stephanie McMahon is meeting with? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Greg Bush