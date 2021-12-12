Stephanie McMahon, Nikki Bella, and eight other WWE Women who share the same first name

The women of WWE have progressed in leaps and bounds over the past few decades. Many have opted to keep their real names when making their debut.

The likes of Mickie James, Candice LeRae, Stephanie McMahon, and even Ashley Massaro all wrestled for WWE under their real names. Several others, though, were either unable or chose not to.

Over the years, there have been a number of women in the company who have shared the same name without the WWE Universe being aware. The following list looks at just 10 current and former WWE women who have all had the same first names.

#10/9. Nikki Bella and WWE COO Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon was already a well-known figure in the WWE pyramid when Nikki Bella and her sister Brie made their debut. The two women initially auditioned for the annual Diva Search in 2006, before later being signed to the company.

Whilst Nikki has been known as "Nicole" for most of her time on WWE TV and even as part of Total Bellas, the former Divas Champion isn't actually called Nikki. Her real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace.

It appears that when WWE came knocking, the decision was made for Nikki to go by her middle name rather than her real first name since Stephanie was already a known name in WWE.

Bella has been part of the company and on-screen as Nikki for so long now that the WWE Universe assumes that this is her real name when that isn't the case.

Nikki's sister Brie was able to retain her real first name, it was just shortened down from Brianna.

It is interesting to note that even after Stephanie McMahon married Triple H in 2003, she still remains under her original ring name. The former Women's Champion opted to keep her name following the marriage and is now known as "Stephanie McMahon Levesque" but this was never added to her ring name.

Despite it being known that the duo is married and even when they were seen as The Authority in WWE, Stephanie was still seen as only a McMahon.

