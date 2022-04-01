"I didn’t like how people treated him differently" - Stephanie McMahon talks about her friendship with Andre the Giant

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon fondly recalled her friendship with Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon's youngest daughter, has formed bonds with multiple WWE Legends from a very young age. Growing up in sports entertainment and eventually working there, she knew the nooks and crannies of the business and its people.

During an interview with D Magazine, Stephanie recalled her friendship with Andre the Giant. She discussed how her bond with the Hall of Famer began with a simple question she had about his size.

"I knew my friend, and I didn’t like how people treated him differently just because of his size. And that was actually how we bonded, because I asked him one day if it bothered him. And I think he was surprised that such a little person would ask him such a big question. That was the genesis of our relationship," McMahon recalled.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon Me and my friend, Andre the Giant at the after party after #Wrestlemania 1 http://t.co/7DI4hpV92I Me and my friend, Andre the Giant at the after party after #Wrestlemania 1 http://t.co/7DI4hpV92I

Andre the Giant became a family friend to the McMahons, and many candid pictures of them are available on the internet. He was the inaugural inductee into WWE's Hall of Fame in 1993, paving the way for generations of larger-than-life superstars.

Stephanie McMahon on her favorite WrestleMania moment

There have been 37 WrestleManias so far, and the 38th edition will begin on Saturday. For generations, the McMahon family has not only overseen the behind-the-scenes operations but also had various iconic moments at The Show of Shows.

When asked about her favorite WrestleMania moment, Stephanie McMahon responded that her fondest moment was from the event's third edition, featuring Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.

"There are so many. One of my earliest ones—because of my relationship with Andre, I was obviously keyed in when he was involved with anything, and WrestleMania III at the Pontiac Silverdome, [when he wrestled] against Hulk Hogan. That may be one of most favorite WrestleMania moments not because of the moment that happened but because of the promotion, because of how big it all was when it went down. That’s when we broke the world indoor attendance record. The Pontiac Silverdome doesn’t even exist anymore, and to think that I was there that night is pretty powerful stuff."

WWE has dubbed this year's event as "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History." The card features 14 matches, which will take place on April 2 and 3.

What is your favorite WrestleMania memory? Sound off in the comments below.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Angana Roy