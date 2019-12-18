Stephanie McMahon reveals if a TV return for her is close [Exclusive]

Stephanie McMahon has exclusively revealed to Sportskeeda where the immediate future of her on-screen character lies.

The 43-year-old hasn't been a regular feature on WWE programming for well over a year, her role as RAW Commissioner reduced a more occasional vocation following her appearance against Ronda Rousey in a tag team match at WrestleMania in 2018, teaming with her husband Triple H against Rousey and Kurt Angle.

The driving force between much of the Women's Evolution, she has only popped up sporadically, most recently to aid with the announcements as part of the WWE Draft in October.

It came after a memorable if slightly tyrannical reign for Stephanie as the head of the Monday night show, a role she was handed in 2016 by her father, Vince McMahon and was then involved in a fierce feud with her brother, Shane McMahon for brand supremacy.

As one of the company's greatest villains, it seems only natural that Stephanie, WWE's Chief Brand Officer behind the scenes, will return again soon enough. The question though is, when?

Our own Matty Paddock got to ask Stephanie that question as part of a conference call to promote WWE's move to BT Sport in January.

Sadly, though, it would appear we shouldn’t hold our breath as the 43-year-old appeared to confirm that such an on-screen return may be a way off yet.

She quipped with hearty laughter: "You never know what can happen, but I think the WWE fans are very happy that Stephanie McMahon character is not on TV right now."

