While making an appearance on the Token CEO podcast, Stephanie McMahon gave her thoughts on the upcoming four-part Netflix docuseries on her father Vince McMahon.

It is physically impossible to fit @VinceMcMahon's whole life story into a four-part Netflix documentary series - but they can sure try.



Let's GO. This is going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/gdaBTMgVWv — Token CEO (@tokenCEO) November 2, 2020

Stephanie McMahon expressed her pride in her father, while commenting on what will be Netflix's highest budgeted docuseries of all-time.

"For the first time ever, there is a four-part documentary on the life of my father Vince McMahon and it’s going to be on Netflix. It’s a really big deal…I’m totally nervous about it because I want to protect my dad, not that he wants to be protected…there’s no one like my father."

Stephanie McMahon also discussed the struggles her father had to go through in order to get to where he is today. She brought up her father's childhood growing up in a trailer park in North Carolina, suggesting that her father had truly lived the American dream by willing to invest in himself. She would also go on to comment on her father's personality and deservedness of such a series.

"The courage, the guts, and a take no prisoners attitude that was my dad. Just pure, driven, ambition. He turned a regional wrestling promotion into a global media empire that is still growing. His story deserves to be told."

Stephanie McMahon remembers her father having to deal with the mafia and death threats

Another major talking point that Stephanie McMahon brought up were the struggles Vince had to go through in order to make the WWE the global business it is today. These include issues with the mafia and regular death threats.

"The things he had to do to even get into the business, let alone take over the business. He had this vision to make one global brand. At the time, some of those [regional] promotions had connections with the mafia and other organizations. Death threats were a regular thing. I had heard these stories before, but I didn't understand the timing until I was a parent. He was going through all of that when we were kids. It puts things in a whole different perspective."

Taking all this into account and knowing what we know about Vince, Stephanie and the whole McMahon dynasty, there can be no denying that this docuseries will be worth the watch. It will undoubtedly provide insight on the life, struggles and success of Vincent Kennedy McMahon.