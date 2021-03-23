"I have felt like my voice didn’t matter as much" - Stephanie McMahon on being a woman in a male-dominated industry

WWE's Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, has been involved in the wrestling business for practically her entire life. Fans watched her grow up on WWE programming, and saw her transform in front of their very eyes. She changed from Vince McMahon's daughter, the Billion Dollar Princess, to a genuine star in her own right.

The industry has changed a lot since Stephanie McMahon was a young on-screen personality. At one point in time, WWE only hired women based on their looks. But now, women wrestlers are main eventing WrestleMania.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, McMahon opened up on her experience of being one of the only women in the male-dominated industry of wrestling.

"Definitely. I have been the only woman in very large groups of male-dominated meetings. Growing up in this business, I have the advantage of being the boss’s daughter but there have certainly been times where I have felt like my voice didn’t matter as much. And in those situations, you just have to speak louder. You have to grab the moment because you cannot let it intimidate you. If you have a point that you want to make, make it. Call it out when you’re not being listened to."

McMahon stated that whenever she felt silenced or ignored, she simply spoke louder. She continues to blaze her own trail and make history, both in wrestling and outside of it.

Stephanie McMahon also spoke out about having high self-esteem as a woman

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

In the same interview, Stephanie McMahon offered thoughts on women's self-esteem. She explored her own struggles and shared her viewpoint as a mother of three daughters.

"The shocking thing about self-esteem is that we are not born that way. I have three little girls and through them I have understood that most of us are born full of ourselves. We are born with big, loud personalities but as we start to get older, there is a shift in our personality where we second guess ourselves. I can be terribly insecure and second-guess everything to a point where it is detrimental. But I realized that it’s not the best way for me."

The full interview with Stepahnie McMahon is available here.

What do you think about McMahon's statements?