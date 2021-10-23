"They never disappoint" - Stephanie McMahon hails female superstars after WWE Crown Jewel

Stephanie McMahon praised WWE's women's division following their thrilling matches at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The Chief Brand Officer of WWE expressed how proud she is of the women, setting examples for millions worldwide.

WWE Crown Jewel featured two women's matches. In the first match, Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to become the first-ever Queen's Crown winner while Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to retain the Smackdown Women's Championship.

All five women showcased their potential on the global stage. The triple threat match between Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair kept fans on their feet the entire time. Stephanie wasn't far behind in expressing her excitement.

“Every time the women of @WWE compete on a global stage, they never disappoint and tonight’s matches at #WWECrownJewel were no exception. I am so proud of the example these women are setting for the millions of kids looking up to them across the globe!” Stephanie McMahon tweeted.

Could Stephanie McMahon and WWE bring back the Evolution pay-per-view?

WWE Evolution was the first-ever all-women wrestling pay-per-view in the promotion's history. On October 28, 2018, the event was held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella by submission in the main event to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent Triple H explained that WWE's female performers "deserved the opportunity" for an exceptional showcase and that it "was simply the right time for this to happen."

WWE is currently stacked with talented women from the undercard to the main event. Hence, seeing a return of Evolution could be a plausible direction for WWE.

We recently saw Mickie James-led NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view receive critical acclaim. With the roster that WWE possesses, Evolution II could receive a similar reception.

