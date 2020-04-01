Steve Austin reveals which WWE opponent he 'didn't like at all'

Steve Austin was not fond of a certain Superstar during his in-ring career

The Hall of Famer discussed his WrestleMania memories on his podcast

Steve Austin

Steve Austin said on the latest episode of his Steve Austin Show podcast that he did not like Shawn Michaels in real life during the time of their WrestleMania 14 rivalry in 1998.

The two men main-evented that year’s WrestleMania, with special guest referee Mike Tyson heavily involved as Austin defeated Michaels to win the WWE Championship.

At the time, Michaels was notoriously difficult to deal with backstage and there had been speculation throughout the day of WrestleMania that he could attempt to sabotage the match, ruining Austin’s big moment in the process.

This has led to an infamous story that The Undertaker taped up his fists before the match and threatened Michaels if he did not stick to the script when he went out to the ring.

Asked about that rumor on his podcast, Austin did not know if it was true but admitted that he did not get along with his in-ring rival in those days.

“We both, Undertaker and myself, always respected Shawn’s ability, his work, the talent, the things that he could do in the ring, because he was pretty much kind of unparalleled. He was that damn good. But as a person, I didn’t like him. Quite frankly, I didn’t like him at all.”

Austin also clarified that he does not have any animosity in real life with Michaels, who is a very different person now to how he was in the 1990s.

