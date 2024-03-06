Sting to make WWE return at WrestleMania 40 and confront 7-time world champion? Exploring the chances

Sting has created a buzz in the wrestling world after officially retiring from professional wrestling. While his last match was in AEW, he may return to WWE for WrestleMania 40.

One of the most respected legends of the business, Sting, hung his boots up after his tag team match at AEW Revolution. He teamed up with long-time protege Darby Allin against The Young Bucks and successfully retained the AEW Tag Team Championships. While we aren't sure about his future, he could make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40 in a non-wrestling capacity.

One person he could confront at the event is none other than The Phenom, The Undertaker. The two legends having a match inside the ring was a much-anticipated dream match that unfortunately never materialized. With both legends retired, the match won't happen, but a confrontation most certainly could. especially on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Several legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock have appeared on the company's flagship show in a non-wrestling capacity to share a moment with fans, which can likely happen with The Vigilante too. A confrontation between him and The Undertaker will send instant goosebumps throughout the stadium.

What else could Sting do if he returns at WWE WrestleMania 40

As noted above, The Icon could return to confront The Deadman at WWE WrestleMania 40. Rather than going face to face, the two could also end up having a verbal battle with a heel tag team like Imperium or Pretty Deadly.

Considering he has a history with Triple H at The Show of Shows, Sting could also be featured in a segment alongside The Game, and the appearance of D-Generation X or nWo is also not completely out of the question. It will be great to see several legends back inside the squared circle for a wholesome moment.

The Vigilante could also be involved in Cody Rhodes' story. If Seth Rollins gets taken out early in the main event, the WCW legend could enter to help the babyfaces as he also has history with The Visionary.

