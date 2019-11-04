Sting's next WWE appearance confirmed

Sting

Sting has been a major part of WCW, Impact Wrestling and even WWE over the years. However, due to an unfortunate injury, the 60-year-old had to hang up his boots after his match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015.

While Sting has made sporadic appearances now and then, it is safe to assume that we will not be seeing him compete inside the ring ever again. Even though there had been rumors swirling around of a possible Undertaker vs Sting dream match at one of Saudi Arabia shows, unfortunately, that will forever remain a dream.

While we may not be able to see The Icon inside the ring again, his fans can still meet Sting up close and personal during the upcoming Survivor Series meet and greet set to take place in Chicago.

History of Sting

Sting has been a crucial member of the world of pro-wrestling since the '80s, but it was in WCW that he shot to fame, almost becoming the face of the brand.

While Sting had a colorful persona and attire in his early days, he donned a look similar to the pop-culture character 'The Crow' in the late '90s to take on the NWO, who were reigning supreme in WCW.

Sting also joined TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling, and managed to become a multi-time World Champion there as well. However, it was in 2014 that The Icon finally made his much-awaited WWE debut. He faced Triple H at WrestleMania 31 in his maiden WrestleMania match in a losing effort.

Sting is presumably on a legends contract with WWE and will continue to make appearances for the company from time to time.

