Stipulation added to title match, tag team titles to be defended and more - 3 last-minute changes Triple H can make to the Bash in Berlin card

Triple H and WWE are preparing for the next premium live event, Bash in Berlin, which is set to take place next Saturday, August 31. The match card continues to be updated, but as we head to the final RAW and SmackDown before the event, we could see The Game make some last-minute changes to the match card.

Both major titles in the men's division will be on the line, while Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will not defend her title, as she will team up with Dominik Mysterio to take on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

That said, here we take a look at three last-minute changes that the WWE's Chief Content Officer can do five days before Bash in Berlin.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#3. Mixed Tag Team match to take place inside a Steel Cage

Trending

The rivalry between Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day is far from over and the next chapter will take place at Bash in Berlin.

As Priest and Rhea seek to take revenge against Liv and Dirty Dom, things will not be easy for them, as they will need to deal with the numbers game. As is obvious to everyone, it is stacked five-on-two against the former faction members.

Liv and Dominik will try to use the numbers game again at Bash in Berlin on Saturday, and we should expect some outside interference from Finn Balor and Co.

Thus, to ensure that the new Judgment Day will not get involved, Triple H could make this match a Steel Cage one, or even a Hell in a Cell match.

#2. The Bloodline to be banned from the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens title match

Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line yet again, as he takes on his good friend Kevin Owens, who gets a title opportunity after a long time.

Still, the WWE Universe could see Solo Sikoa and Co. attempt to get involved and assault both superstars. The Bloodline has unfinished business with KO and The American Nightmare and could look to make a statement amid Solo's feud with Roman Reigns.

#1. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to defend their tag team titles

It has been a while since Finn Balor and JD McDonagh last defended their tag team titles and Bash in Berlin could be the perfect spot for Triple H to book a title match for them.

Should it happen, their opponents could be Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, who have already teased a feud with The Judgment Day on RAW.

On that occasion, we could see new angles be created, as the new-look Judgment Day could get involved and help Finn and JD retain, leading Sami and Jey to side with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

At the same time, The Bloodline could also get involved and assault Zayn and Jey, as there have been rumors about a possible move to SmackDown and a reunion with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa and the faction's new version.

Thus, costing them the tag team titles could lead to a move to SmackDown for the two superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.