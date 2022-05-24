New stipulation announced for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos at WWE Hell in a Cell

MVP has finally announced the stipulation for Bobby Lashley's match against Omos at the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The All Mighty issued a challenge to his former manager and The Nigerian Giant. He stated that he wanted to take on MVP in a singles match, with the winner earning the right to choose the stipulation for Hell in a Cell.

Lashley, however, lost the match via a countout, giving MVP the victory. After the show, the former United States Champion, accompanied by his client, announced that The All Mighty will face him and Omos in a Handicap match at Hell in a Cell.

The feud between the former WWE Champion and the Nigerian Giant began at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated the latter to end his unbeaten streak. After the event, MVP turned on his former partner, which led to a re-match between Omos and Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

The seven-footer won the match, but the fued was far from over. They faced off once again in a steel cage match on RAW last week.

During the bout, Omos tossed Bobby Lashley through the cage, which allowed him to reach the floor and score the win. At Hell in a Cell, Lashley has one more chance to slay the Giant, although the odds are stacked against him as MVP will also be involved.

