Stone Cold explains why The Undertaker was excited to be his guest on new WWE Network show

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's interview series is returning to the WWE Network, and is now dubbed as "Stone Cold Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions".

Austin talks The Undertaker as his first guest

The series will premiere on Sunday, November 24th, with the first guest being none other than WWE legend The Undertaker, a.k.a. Mark Calaway. Austin recently spoke with Variety about the upcoming interview, and revealed that The Undertaker was enthusiastic while speaking with him.

"Mark has been doing The Undertaker for 30 years and he has had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business. He’s stayed in character all this time.

"He’s made a few appearances on some talk shows way back in the day, but no one has really ever heard from Mark Calaway the man…I think he was enthusiastic because he has been quiet for so long so now he has the chance to share some stories like everyone else has.

"He’s had one of the most high-profile careers and, back in his heyday, had some of the most outlandish stories from the road. We had a great time shooting the breeze."

