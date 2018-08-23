WWE News: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin mistaken for Bill Goldberg during dinner, WWE legends address incident

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 683 // 23 Aug 2018, 23:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg (left) with Austin, as part of his first run with the WWE

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin was mistaken for fellow Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg whilst eating at a Denny's restaurant

In case you didn't know

Known as the Texas Rattlesnake, Austin made his debut in the WWE in 1996 as the Ringmaster, being managed by the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase Sr.

During his run, Austin captured several championships, including the WWE Championship six times, was a key part of the Attitude Era, and is considered one of the greatest stars in the history of the WWE--He also holds the record for the most Royal Rumble wins with three wins, in 1997, 1998 and 2001.

Bill Goldberg debuted in WCW after training at their powerplant and had a 173-0 winning streak, including capturing the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan.

The WCW star debuted in WWE the night at WrestleMania 19, and remained in the company for a year, before leaving after his poorly-received match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20.

Most recently, Goldberg returned at Survivor Seies 2016, defeating Lesnar once again. He went on to capture the Universal championship at Fastlane 2017, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 34.

The heart of the matter.

During a breakfast of pancakes, hash browns and an omelet, an excited fan mistakenly believed that the Attitude Era pioneer Steve Austin was the former WCW World Champion Goldberg.

Taking to Twitter, the Bionic Redneck joked that he had never been more offended, after being mistaken for fellow legend Goldberg.

Just got mistaken for @Goldberg at Denny’s this morning. I’ve never been so insulted. #whosnext? pic.twitter.com/J00swcYHBd — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 22, 2018

Responding, Goldberg said that Austin should be flattered to be mistaken for him, and said that he would much rather dine at the Waffle House restaurant.

Hell....you should’ve thanked them for the compliment...😬 Plus I’m a #WaffleHouse kinda guy. https://t.co/0oc8BuyUWC — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 22, 2018

What's next?

It's fortunate that this fan did not mistake the Rattlesnake for Goldberg during the Attitude Era, or he may have perhaps received a serious beat down by Austin--given the intensity of performers in the pro-wrestling business back in the day.

What are your thoughts on the incident? Sound off in the comments!