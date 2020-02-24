'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on WWE censoring his old gear in video

The Rattlesnake can never be tamed

WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling icon ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin has issued a rather hilarious response to the company censoring his old gear in a WWE Network video.

Austin was one of the WWE’s biggest stars during the company’s pre-PG eras – primarily during the Attitude Era, as he was largely involved in a non-wrestling capacity during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The WWE was known for producing content that catered towards a more mature audience during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras which included the sale of merchandise that comprised swear words and risqué graphics.

Austin was among the WWE’s top draws as regards merchandise as well and one of his most popular t-shirts had the phrase ‘f***fear’ embedded on its front and ‘drink beer’ printed on its back.

A recent tweet put forth by the official WWE Network Twitter account featured a video in which Brock Lesnar floors Austin with a thunderous F-5.

The video clip from the February 23rd, 2004 episode of RAW noticeably blurs a part of Austin’s t-shirt which reads ‘f*** fear’.

In response to the WWE Network tweet, Austin put forth the following tweet mimicking fellow Attitude Era legend and former WWE commentator Jim Ross’ commentary style –

I can’t believe you blurred out that Tshirt...

Bah Gawd I got a family dammit! — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 23, 2020

A fan pointed out the same to Austin on Twitter and tweeted out a picture of the t-shirt’s back and front.

The WWE legend wittily added, accompanying his tweet with a laugh emoji, that the t-shirt does look familiar.

The Twitter exchange contains the image with the swear word which can be viewed at this link. Moreover, the video of Brock Lesnar laying waste to Austin with the F-5 can also be viewed in the aforementioned tweet.