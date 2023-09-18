Stone Cold Steve Austin to return to WWE and 'stun' a former champion? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a major surprise in store for fans as Stone Cold Steve Austin could make a blockbuster comeback in the coming days. The Texas Rattlesnake could return to teach a former champion a lesson.

The superstar in question is none other than Austin Theory. For those unaware, the former United States Champion fired verbal volleys at Steve Austin on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The A-Town Down star called himself the "real Austin" and a "real a**-kicker," mocking Stone Cold.

Expand Tweet

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran returns to confront Theory. The creative team could have Stone Cold make a comeback to lay waste to the former United States Champion. The WWE legend could even hit Theory with a Stone Cold Stunner, much to the delight of fans.

However, it will be interesting to see if Theory's recent comments lead to a potential match against Stone Cold. With Crown Jewel not too far away, the company could book the two in a bout at the event.

Stone Cold Steve Austin may not return to WWE ring for another match

Ever since Stone Cold Steve Austin returned for a massive match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, fans have been wondering if the veteran will return for another bout. However, the Hall of Famer recently ruled out that possibility.

In an exclusive chat with NBC Los Angeles, Austin said:

"You have to understand that I retired in 2003, so it’s been a long time, so I’m over it. But when I walked away from the business of sports entertainment, I endeavored into other things; I work with Kawasaki motor sports on the side by side division, I’m in the beer business, and I do other things. Coming back to do something from time to time is fine, because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done… although, I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year in Dallas, that was kind of a fluke and we pulled it off. It’s good to be back and see some of the faces… But I’ve been gone for a long time, and I do not miss it." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Expand Tweet

While Steve Austin ruled out the possibility of another match, one can never say never when it comes to pro wrestling.

Should Stone Cold Steve Austin return for another match in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here