Stone Cold Steve Austin's final match: 5 current WWE stars who could be his last opponent

Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38, facing Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. It was Austin's first match since losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19, beating KO in an exciting main event of Night One in Dallas, Texas.

According to Fightful Select, one source shared that Austin told people during WrestleMania 41 weekend that he is open to having one more match. It's unclear whether The Texas Rattlesnake was referring to a retirement match or a headliner at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Regardless of the location and the name of the event, let's look at five current WWE stars who could be Stone Cold's last opponent:

#5. Gunther vs. Steve Austin

Stone Cold had an entertaining match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. If Austin wants to go out with a classic bout, Gunther is the perfect final opponent for him.

The Ring General can have a good match against anyone, from smaller guys to behemoths. He's also a generally safe worker, minus the chops, so he can take care of the 60-year-old legend inside the ring.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin

One of the biggest misses in WWE history was Stone Cold vs. Hulk Hogan at a marquee event like WrestleMania. If Austin wants to redeem himself by not facing the face of a generation, his final match should be against Roman Reigns.

This could have been John Cena, who faced The Rock twice at WrestleMania, but he's retiring from in-ring performance at the end of the year. So, who's the next face of the WWE available? The Original Tribal Chief himself.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Steve Austin

With Roman Reigns getting projects outside WWE left and right, it won't be surprising if he isn't available to face Stone Cold. An alternative would be Cody Rhodes, who has taken the mantle of being the face of the company now that the OTC is a part-timer.

Rhodes also has a history with Austin, who served as his babysitter in WCW in the 1990s when Dusty Rhodes was the head booker. No one has to be a face or heel in this kind of match. It's just WWE making a dream match possible.

#2. LA Knight vs. Steve Austin

One of the criticisms thrown at LA Knight is that his persona is similar to Stone Cold and The Rock. Knight has certainly patterned his persona after two of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and there's nothing wrong with that.

If Austin wants to put over someone in his final match, The Megastar will be a great choice. Knight has seemingly put himself in the upper echelon of stars on the main roster following WrestleMania 41, feuding with Seth Rollins and his group heading into SummerSlam.

#1. CM Punk vs. Steve Austin

Quite arguably the dream match for diehard WWE fans, CM Punk has always wanted to face Stone Cold in his career. He missed the opportunity in 2022, when Austin came out of retirement and put on a show.

With Punk back in WWE and Austin open to having one more match, the company could be compelled to make this match happen. It's not just going to appeal as a dream match; it might be The Texas Rattlesnake's final match as well. Just like with the Cody Rhodes scenario above, nobody needs to be a heel in this fight.

