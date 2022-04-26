×
WATCH: Strange rules WWE Superstars have to follow

Carmella with MITB briefcase and Roman Reigns at Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Piyush yadav
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified Apr 26, 2022 09:40 PM IST
Feature

WWE Superstars, like anybody else on the planet, are expected to abide by the laws and regulations of their respective organizations. There are many things that a superstar needs to follow in Vince McMahon's company, and a few of them are rather bizarre.

Watch the video above to see the complete list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

Whether mandated by the boss or made traditional by the locker room, watch the video to learn everything about the five unusual rules these superstars must follow.

These are a few strange rules WWE Superstars have to follow

The five rumored and reported rules we have included in our list above are:

  • Traveling with the briefcase
  • Face and Heel Travel
  • Less ad-limbed promos
  • Look Dapper always
  • No Sneezing
Comment and let us know which rules you think are crazier than the others.

Edited by Pratik Singh

