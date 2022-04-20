×
Create
Notifications

WATCH: Strangest on-screen WWE couples of all time

Kane and Lita were once involved in a romantic storyline
Kane and Lita were once involved in a romantic storyline
Piyush yadav
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 20, 2022 09:51 PM IST
Feature

From Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth to Edge and Lita, the WWE Universe has witnessed many wonderful pairs enter the squared circle. Relationships have been a regular phenomenon in Vince McMahon's promotion, and several couples can always be seen in the company's programming.

Click on the video above to watch the complete list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

Every once in a while, the promotion has looked to put two strange names in a relationship. Some of these random couples were featured in plausible storylines. However, others would go down in history as simply bizarre.

These WWE Couples are possibly the strangest of all time

The five couples we have chosen on our list are:

  • Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix
  • Kane and Lita
  • Daniel Bryan and Gail Kim
  • Vince McMahon and Sable
  • Mark Henry and Mae Young
Also Read Article Continues below

Watch the video in its entirety to recall the highs and lows of the storylines involving these odd couples. Which of these pairs do you think was more strange than the others? Let us know in the comments below.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Pratik Singh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी