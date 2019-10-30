Stream the WWE Crown Jewel Weigh-In and Press Conference LIVE on Sportskeeda

The countdown to Crown Jewel has now officially begun

Riyadh in Saudi Arabia will host WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view again, and this time there are a host of unique surprises, including a first-ever women's match featuring Natalya taking on Lacey Evans. Ahead of the pay-per-view, there will be weigh-ins and a press conference hosted by Michael Cole between 11 AM to 12 PM AST.

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be at the event where they will undoubtedly be highlighting the strengths of the teams that they will be leading into battle. Moreover, Team Captains Roman Reigns and Randy Orton will also be there supporting their mentors ahead of their titanic clash.

Mansoor, who takes on Cesaro, will also be a special part of the event, as will Cain Velasquez, who battles Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in his WWE debut. Tyson Fury, who has a tough task ahead of him as he takes on 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman, will also be a part of the occasion with his massive opponent.

With so many combustible elements in the same vicinity, you can be assured of the fact that this will be a very noteworthy event indeed.

As for the actual event, here are the details

WWE Crown Jewel location, date and start time

Venue: King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh

Day and Date: Thursday, 31st October 2019

Start Time: 1 PM(Preshow) / 2 PM ET (US), 6 PM (Preshow) / 7 PM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Crown Jewel (US & UK)?

Crown Jewel can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Crown Jewel (India)?

WWE Crown Jewel can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 10:30 PM on 31st October with the kickoff show starting at 9:30 PM.