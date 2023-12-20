Struggling former champions find their place, new top babyfaces - 6 WWE stars who cemented their transition from NXT to the main roster in 2023

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world. The sports entertainment juggernaut has been around for around 70 years under various names. Today, three major brands represent the promotion, each of which are on major television networks.

Monday Night RAW is the oldest brand while Friday Night SmackDown is the most popular at the moment. The youngest of the company's major shows is NXT. The white & gold brand primarily focuses on developing the stars of tomorrow, with most performers on RAW and SmackDown having gone through NXT first.

A major aspect of keeping World Wrestling Entertainment fresh is utilizing NXT for call-ups. Select talent will move up to RAW and SmackDown with the hopes of becoming top stars in the company. Success varies wildly based on the performers and how they're used.

Many NXT stars have joined the main roster or found their groove on RAW and SmackDown in 2023. This article will look at six in particular who have cemented their transition to the brand this year, either immediately upon appearing or by finally finding their footing.

Below are six WWE stars who cemented their transition from NXT to the main roster in 2023.

#6. Julius Creed & #5. Brutus Creed, The Creed Brothers have quickly become a top act

The Creed Brothers are one of the most impressive teams in recent memory. Julius and Brutus, two real-life brothers, started out their careers in the company on NXT. They even won the NXT Tag Team Titles as a unit.

Julius and Brutus are two of the most recent additions to WWE's main roster. The pair had a showcase match with The Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis on RAW, which then led to both men, and Ivy Nile, signing with the brand.

Since joining the red brand, The Creeds have managed to run through much of the roster. They've picked up victory after victory, and even competed in the main event of WWE Monday Night RAW against The Judgment Day. Their ascent has been extremely quick and very impressive.

#4. Grayson Waller is one of WWE's top heels

Grayson Waller is one of the cockiest stars in all of WWE. He started his time in the company on 205 Live and then NXT. While he didn't hold gold on the brand, he was in major bouts, including various title matches.

The Australian star was moved to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. Notably, despite being a big name from NXT, Waller was one of the final selections on his particular night, being selected on the RAW Talk program.

Since being called up, Waller has sought out to prove that he should've been drafted far sooner. While his win-loss record isn't particularly impressive, Grayson has interacted with, or competed against the likes of John Cena, Edge, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes, among others. He is a star.

#3. Johnny Gargano & #2. Tommaso Ciampa, DIY are finally becoming established

DIY is a tag team comprised of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The two long-time wrestling veterans came into WWE together on NXT. Over time, both men went on to win the NXT Tag Team Titles together and the NXT Championship individually.

Interestingly, DIY aren't new to the main roster in 2023. Both men actually joined RAW at different times the prior year. Tommaso Ciampa found himself united with The Miz before suffering an injury. Johnny Wrestling returned to WWE, but had several setbacks throughout most of 2023.

Thankfully, things have turned around. Triple H reunited the pair and they have become one of the top tag teams on Monday Night RAW. Fans are getting more and more behind them and their past setbacks appear to be exactly that, a thing of the past.

#1. JD McDonagh found a home through The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh is an incredible in-ring superstar. He started off his WWE career on NXT UK, but later moved to the white & gold brand. While there, JD became known for his violent ways, crushing spirits and crunching bones.

Much like Grayson Waller, JD joined WWE's main roster through the 2023 Draft. Fans were unsure how he would fare on Monday Night RAW, the show he was drafted to, given his smaller stature. Thankfully, he has succeeded in a big way.

The Irish Ace is part of The Judgment Day. He started off being loosely associated with the group thanks to his friendship with Finn Balor. Over time, however, he earned himself a place and has become a full-time member. Of course, R-Truth disputes his standing within the stable.