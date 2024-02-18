Subtle hint about The Rock's role within The Bloodline potentially hidden by WWE: The botch that may be intentional

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock seems to have fully embraced his villainous character by officially joining The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. Not only this but The People's Champion also insulted Cody Rhodes and his fans, claiming them as one of the primary reasons for ruining the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock WrestleMania main event.

However, recent developments in the Stamford-based promotion have led many fans to believe that though The Rock might have joined The Bloodline, it could be with the intention to break it, or to eventually betray The Tribal Chief. This assumption arises from the recent short clip that was uploaded on WWE's official YouTube channel with the title:

"The Rock is officially apart of the Bloodline."

The word 'apart' here needed to be 'a part' which then resulted in the meaning that The Great One has officially joined the Samoan faction. The use of the word 'apart' here led to a strong belief among fans that Rock's role in the group might be as a betrayer as he may intend to shatter the faction ultimately. For those unaware, the word 'apart' usually means 'not together' or 'into pieces.'

The botch of the title seems to be intentional by the Stamford-based promotion as they might be planting seeds for the conclusion of The Bloodline faction. Overall, it will be intriguing to watch how things unfold in the upcoming weeks on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

The Rock breaks character after recent episode of Smackdown

The Brahma Bull had mocked fans during his presence on the blue brand and even mentioned some fans as 'Cody CryBabies.' Not only this, the Hollywood star also pointed out some fans and mocked them personally for giving The Rock a negative reaction. The Great One was seen in his '2002 Hollywood persona' which was loved by many fans.

However, just after SmackDown ended and the cameras went off air, it seems like the newest member of The Bloodline has already broken his character. A video surfaced on the internet of the off-air moments where the WWE legend was seen meeting fans at the ringside and treating them the way he usually does. Further, he was also seen greeting the commentary team.

The heel character of The People's Champion is indeed something fans never thought to witness in the year 2024. This is another example of the famous wrestling term 'Never Say Never.'