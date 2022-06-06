5 Things WWE Subtly told us at Hell in a Cell 2022: Top babyface set to challenge Roman Reigns, 6-Time Champion to join The Judgment Day on RAW?

Welcome to a special edition of things WWE subtly told us at Hell in a Cell 2022. Given that there was no world title match on the show, the expectations were generally low.

However, it started with an incredible title match and ended with yet another brilliant Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins bout. This article won't make any mention of the US Title clash between Theory and Mustafa Ali or Kevin Owens' win over Ezekiel. They were relatively straightforward, with nothing hinted about regarding the future.

However, the remaining five matches had a lot of talking points, and this was what WWE subtly told us at Hell in a Cell 2022:

#5. Bobby Lashley ends his feud with MVP & Omos and is set for a bigger challenge

Bobby Lashley's win over MVP and Omos may not have been a foregone conclusion had there not been news about Cody Rhodes' injury. Post-WrestleMania, it was reported that Lashley was internally listed as the #1 babyface on RAW, right ahead of Rhodes.

It felt as though The American Nightmare was being presented as a bigger babyface, even though The All Mighty is more accomplished and established, at least in the realm of WWE. This is why it makes sense that Vince McMahon needed a ready-made babyface star as a world title challenger.

After beating Omos and MVP, Lashley, who received an incredible crowd reaction, signaled at wanting a shot at world title gold. He even took a fan's replica to make his intentions clear, which is why this one is slightly less than subtle. However, should Roman Reigns vs. Riddle not happen at Money in the Bank, don't be surprised to see The Almighty step up to the plate to challenge The Tribal Chief.

Cedric Alexander also turned face during his backstage interaction with Lashley.

#4. Did The Judgment Day target their next member?

The Judgment Day defeated the trio of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles in a rather chaotic bout at Hell in a Cell. The group made an incredible entrance, and they worked as a unit to defeat their foes.

It should be noted that the babyfaces are likely going to be fine despite their constant losses to The Judgment Day. AJ Styles got busted open as well, and it was Finn Balor who took the pinfall.

The Judgment Day stood tall over Balor to end their night, and a momentary glance at him indicated that he could be the next to join the trio.

#3. Bianca Belair's next challenge

Bianca Belair winning at Hell in a Cell wasn't much of a question. It was just a matter of who was going to take the pinfall, a fate that befell the returning Asuka. It was the perfect match to open the show, and the three stars put on an incredible triple threat match.

The finish was brilliantly executed. Lynch seemed to have the match won after finishing Asuka. However, Belair gave her a taste of her own medicine, throwing the Irish star out of the ring and stealing the pin at Hell in a Cell.

It was a good finish, and unfortunately for Asuka, the finish was also used to write her out of the RAW Women's Title picture. While some could argue that WWE should save Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch for a bigger show, the next three premium live specials are big shows.

Belair vs Lynch is likely the direction we will see on RAW tomorrow night post-Hell in a Cell.

#2. The Madcap era begins

Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin wasn't a highly-anticipated match, but to the credit of both men, it has worked wonders. Corbin is a classic, old-school heel who knows how to get the crowd to hate him.

Perhaps that is one of the reasons Moss has gotten over with the crowd, not to discredit him, of course. But it certainly takes two to tango. The No Holds Barred match got a great reaction from the crowd, and it was a very John Cena-esque match. Moss spent most of the match getting beaten down before having an epic comeback to brutalize Corbin and send him packing on a stretcher at Hell in a Cell 2022.

The Madcap era has begun, and expect WWE to remove his first name, hopefully replacing it with something else. Moss could be an unexpected breakout star in WWE this year.

#1. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and a tale of tributes and shots at Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes was all over the headlines hours before Hell in a Cell as it was revealed that he had a torn tendon from lifting weights earlier in the day. It put the main event of the show in jeopardy, but Rhodes, like a true warrior, competed regardless.

And it was a brutal bout. In what can only be labeled as one of the best Hell in a Cell matches in years, Rhodes overcame all kinds of odds to defeat Seth Rollins for a 3-0 clean sweep to end their series.

Rollins took a subtle shot at Rhodes by wearing polka dot clothing (in tribute to Dusty Rhodes), while Rhodes repeatedly used Triple H's move, ultimately finishing Rollins with the sledgehammer.

It will be interesting to see what's next, especially once we find out the true severity of Rhodes' injury.

