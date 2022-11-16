"Such lazy horrible booking" - Wrestling veteran wasn't a fan of how WWE booked Matt Riddle's latest match on RAW (Exclusive)

Matt Riddle was in action against Chad Gable on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Original Bro had the upper hand, but distractions from Otis helped Gable throughout the bout. In the end, Otis helped his Alpha Academy partner get the win over Matt Riddle.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out his issue with the booking of the match. He claimed that WWE took a lazy and horrible approach with their booking.

Russo recalled a match between Savio Vega and Owen Hart from the Attitude Era and compared it with Riddle's latest bout against Gable.

"Bro, it's such lazy horrible booking man. I am sorry because first of all, okay bro, so we've got Riddle out there by himself and we're gonna allow Otis to stay ringside. Bro, I saw a match today from the Attitude Era, a match from the Attitude Era, bro, where it was Savio Vega against Owen Hart. So the Boricuas are ringside. So one of the Boricuas gets involved in the match. Jack Doan comes from the back, a second referee comes from the back to get the Boricuas out from ringside after they try to interfere in the match. Bro, that was 23 years ago! Doan comes from the back, a second ref, and says, 'Get out.'" [25:50 - 26:46]

Vince Russo claimed that the referees should've used the replays during Matt Riddle's match

In continuation of the same conversation, Vince Russo claimed that WWE referees need to learn how to use more of the replays.

He believes that the referees taking a look at the replay would've prevented a dirty finish to the match between Matt Riddle and Chad Gable.

"So, bro, here we've got a couple of problems, so Otis is allowed to stay there, which he shouldn't be. Then bro, what is implemented in professional sports? The freaking instant replay, bro, the replay. So here he gets cheated because his leg gets held, whatever the finish is. Rather than Riddle go to the referee, 'Hey bro, you missed this spot.' The referee goes to the headsets, do they not know there are replays in every other sport?" added Vince Russo. [26:47 - 27:27]

Matt Riddle was recently in a feud with Seth Rollins, whom he beat in a Fight Pit Match. However, he was later unsuccessful in winning the United States Championship.

