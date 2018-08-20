Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Summerslam 2018: 5 Moments that shocked the fans in Brooklyn

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.77K   //    20 Aug 2018, 13:30 IST

Thank God.
Thank God.

Summerslam 2018 is now in the history books, and I would be lying if I said it was not a good show. From top to bottom, the show was good, with only a few disappointing moments throughout the show, and succeeded all expectations that the fans had after the lackluster buildup. WWE finally brought an end to the atrocity that Brock Lesnar's Universal Title Reign was by having Reigns beat him in the middle of the ring in a short but good match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Similarly, Ronda Rousey did the same with Alexa Bliss by decimating the Goddess in a short match to win the Raw Women's Title, and bring an end to this feud. The feuds on the blue brand, however, continued, with Styles-Joe and Tag Team Title match ending in disqualification and The Miz sneaking past with a win over Daniel Bryan.

While the whole show won't be remembered for a long time as an all-time classic, it certainly did have a few moments that literally had the jaws drop of the fans. Here are 5 such moments that shocked the fans in Brooklyn.

Jeff Hardy's Kills Himself

No way is Jeff Hardy as gravely injured as the reports are. I agree he is a tad slow in the ring and has not wrestled long matches for quite some time now, but what he did at Summerslam was not something that you expect from a person who is rumored to have nerve issues and back problems.

The match between Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura at Summerslam was..... fine. The crowd was half-dead for the majority of the match and didn't even pop for 90% of the match. However, they had no choice but to react when Hardy climbed to the top rope and tried to hit a Swanton on Shin.

The only difference this time - Nakamura was lying on the apron. Hardy missed the move by an inch and came crashing on the ring-apron in a dangerous move that left the crowd in a state of shock. Even though Hardy has done some pretty insane stuff in the past, watching him do a move like this, at this point of his career when he is dealing with career-threatening injuries, was just too big of a shock for everyone.


1 / 5 NEXT
Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Engineer by Choice, Sports Writer by Chance || Watching Cricket, WWE, Formula 1, Tennis, Football and Badminton since the turn of the century.
