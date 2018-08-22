5 Title Reigns In WWE You Probably Don't Remember

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.30K // 22 Aug 2018, 15:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

To be a champion is the goal of any WWE superstar. It shows you've made it, and that in the years and decades to come, that your legacy will be immortalized.

When you think of champions, you may think of the 16 World Championship reigns of the Nature Boy Ric Flair! Or perhaps the record-setting 9 WWE Intercontinental championship reigns of Chris Jericho. Or even the combined tag championship reigns of the Dudley Boyz.

But not everyone can have memorable reigns, and here we have 6 title reigns that did not raise any eyebrows.

Note: We will not be including one-day reigns such as Kane's WWF title win, or Daniel Bryan's WWE title wins in 2013.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5 Intercontinental Champion Ezekiel Jackson

June 19, 2011 - August 9, 2011

Jackson after winning the championship at the Capitol Punishment Pay Per View.

Ezekiel Jackson was seemingly built to be a champion in WWE. A massive, young man, the sky was the limit for the Guyanese star. Jackson had already claimed championship gold (well, silver) defeating Christian on the final episode of ECW to claim the ECW Championship.

By 2011, Jackson had joined the Corre, teaming with former Nexus members Wade Barrett, Justin Gabriel, and Heath Slater. After breaking from the group, Jackson feuded with Barrett, taking the Englishman's Intercontinental Championship.

Despite his physique, Jackson failed to make waves as champion, with few title defenses. After 51 days, Jackson lost the title to Cody Rhodes, who quickly made his mark, changing the championship belt to the classic white-strap design we have today.

1 / 5 NEXT